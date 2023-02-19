Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 6,153 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,153 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $90.31 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $103.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.87 and its 200-day moving average is $87.36.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.