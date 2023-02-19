Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 9,210 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,210 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 0.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 3.1% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1.8% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 11.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 0.7% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackstone Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,111.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,672,068 shares of company stock worth $69,683,744. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $93.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.09. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $132.93. The firm has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

