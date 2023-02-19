Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock Position Decreased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,904 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 2.81% of Krystal Biotech worth $50,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 54.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,020,000 after buying an additional 78,015 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 22,148 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $1,788,893.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,680,115 shares in the company, valued at $135,702,888.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 22,148 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $1,788,893.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,680,115 shares in the company, valued at $135,702,888.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 3,748 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $300,139.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,688 shares in the company, valued at $141,236,135.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,848 shares of company stock worth $5,704,919 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KRYS shares. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $78.25 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.67 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.