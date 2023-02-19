Lake Street Capital Lowers Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Price Target to $14.00

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Materialise Trading Down 1.4 %

Materialise stock opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Materialise has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Materialise by 1,600.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,426,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,264 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Materialise by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,057,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after buying an additional 27,627 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,938,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Materialise by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 68,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Materialise by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 370,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV is engaged in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable companies to set up reliable and sustainable 3D printing production.

