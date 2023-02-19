Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $112.28

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$112.28 and traded as low as C$111.34. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at C$111.34, with a volume of 2,787 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$138.00 to C$135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

Lassonde Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$112.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$112.24. The stock has a market cap of C$761.79 million and a P/E ratio of 11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.43.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.