LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $114.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $137.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LCII. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $131.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.14.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $116.89 on Wednesday. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $89.28 and a 1 year high of $139.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.46.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.98). LCI Industries had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $894.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,283,000 after buying an additional 34,394 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

