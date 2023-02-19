Lee Enterprises (LEE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $193.64 million during the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%.

Shares of LEE opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.62 million, a PE ratio of -82.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. Lee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

