Lee Enterprises (LEE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th.
Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $193.64 million during the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%.
Lee Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of LEE opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.62 million, a PE ratio of -82.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. Lee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $36.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
Lee Enterprises Company Profile
Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.
