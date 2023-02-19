LEMONCHAIN Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $24,814.69 (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 19th. LEMONCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $5.08 billion and $24,814.69 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded up 32.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LEMONCHAIN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.99 or 0.00422235 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,888.36 or 0.27969610 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000149 BTC.

LEMONCHAIN Profile

LEMONCHAIN’s genesis date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEMONCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEMONCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LEMONCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LEMONCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.