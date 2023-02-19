Lendlease Group (LLESY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0299 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd.

Lendlease Group Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of LLESY opened at $5.42 on Friday. Lendlease Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84.

Get Lendlease Group alerts:

Lendlease Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Lendlease Group is a property and infrastructure development company. It engages in designing, developing, constructing, funding, owning, co-investing or managing property and infrastructure assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Investment, Development, Construction and Non Core. The Investment segment includes an investment management platform and the Group’s ownership interests in residential, office, retail, industrial, retirement and infrastructure investment assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.