Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,073 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LI. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Li Auto by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,441,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,137,000 after buying an additional 3,570,232 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Li Auto by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,473,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,466,000 after buying an additional 2,759,800 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the 2nd quarter worth $51,922,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the 2nd quarter worth $45,814,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth $29,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LI opened at $24.04 on Friday. Li Auto Inc. has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $41.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LI. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.66 target price for the company. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.26.

Li Auto Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

