Linden Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 250,000 Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE)

Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000. Linden Advisors LP owned 0.87% of Cartesian Growth Co. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the third quarter valued at about $6,036,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the third quarter valued at about $4,018,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the second quarter valued at about $2,997,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the second quarter valued at about $2,434,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,174,000. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RENE traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.40. 85,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,168. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Company Profile

Cartesian Growth Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cartesian Growth Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

