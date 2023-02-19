Linden Advisors LP Decreases Position in Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ)

Linden Advisors LP cut its stake in Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608,277 shares during the quarter. Linden Advisors LP’s holdings in Trine II Acquisition were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRAQ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Trine II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Trine II Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Trine II Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,997,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Trine II Acquisition by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 416,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Trine II Acquisition by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 858,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 608,277 shares in the last quarter. 58.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRAQ remained flat at $10.36 during trading on Friday. 12,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,253. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16. Trine II Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $10.41.

Trine II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

