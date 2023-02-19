Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) Shares Sold by Linden Advisors LP

Linden Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM – Get Rating) by 94.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489,678 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 264,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 184,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,503 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 186.0% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 30,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,909. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

