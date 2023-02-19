Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $665,000. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 63,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,638,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.5% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 30,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,624,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 12,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.87.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $475.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $498.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.90.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also

