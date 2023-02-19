MagnetGold 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,112.21 (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. Over the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MagnetGold has a market cap of $163.99 million and $4,112.21 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

