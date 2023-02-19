MAP Protocol Price Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 19th. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $75.86 million and approximately $245,787.79 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.mapprotocol.io. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MAP Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc…DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.Telegram”

