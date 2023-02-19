Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.61), RTT News reports. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $262.45 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:MMI opened at $35.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.02. Marcus & Millichap has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $58.33.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $190,142.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,504,368.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $54,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,052.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $190,142.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,504,368.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,556,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 328.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,199,000 after buying an additional 190,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 305.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 238,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 179,833 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,495,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,133,000 after purchasing an additional 129,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth $1,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marcus & Millichap from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

