Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.61), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $262.45 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 10.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $35.88 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $58.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In related news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $54,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,415 shares in the company, valued at $268,052.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,428 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $190,142.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,504,368.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,500 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $54,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,415 shares in the company, valued at $268,052.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

