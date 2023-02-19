Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.61), RTT News reports. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $262.45 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

Shares of MMI opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.44. Marcus & Millichap has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $58.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Insider Activity at Marcus & Millichap

Institutional Trading of Marcus & Millichap

In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,428 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $190,142.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,504,368.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $54,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,415 shares in the company, valued at $268,052.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 23.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 220.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

