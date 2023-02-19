Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 287,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,141 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $42,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,594 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,764 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

MMC stock opened at $166.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.33 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The company has a market cap of $82.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

