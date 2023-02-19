Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,031,968 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,567 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Masco were worth $48,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Masco by 1.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,191,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,122,892,000 after acquiring an additional 273,848 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Masco by 91.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,263,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936,601 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Masco by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,250,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,057,000 after acquiring an additional 36,232 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Masco by 4.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,583,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,303,000 after acquiring an additional 165,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Masco by 6.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,901,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,829,000 after acquiring an additional 164,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Masco Stock Performance

Masco stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $58.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $3,849,762.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $14,357,268.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $3,849,762.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $14,357,268.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,357 shares of company stock worth $16,633,770 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

Further Reading

