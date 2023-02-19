Maven Securities LTD Sells 454,206 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Maven Securities LTD lessened its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 454,206 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at $258,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADMA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

ADMA opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $714.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $3.98.

In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman purchased 14,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $42,851.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,203,708 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

