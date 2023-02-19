McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Holdings Raised by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 211,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 85.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 977,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,700,000 after acquiring an additional 450,767 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 30.8% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MKC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:MKC opened at $75.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.30. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 61.91%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.