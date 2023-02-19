McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Position Lessened by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $17,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,611,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,803,000 after acquiring an additional 67,443 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in McKesson by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,186,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,287,000 after purchasing an additional 137,396 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $302,630,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 509,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,275,000 after buying an additional 65,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

McKesson Trading Up 0.9 %

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,128 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $366.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $260.73 and a 1-year high of $401.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.19.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.95 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.