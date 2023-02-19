Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $583.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.94 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

Mercer International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MERC opened at $11.32 on Friday. Mercer International has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $749.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercer International

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the first quarter worth $155,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the third quarter worth $173,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Mercer International by 9.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Mercer International by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 23,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Mercer International by 21.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment is involved in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

Featured Articles

