Metis (MTS) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $33.34 Billion

Metis (MTS) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. In the last seven days, Metis has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Metis token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metis has a market cap of $33.34 billion and $136,875.79 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metis Profile

Metis launched on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

