MetisDAO (METIS) Hits Market Cap of $185.40 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. MetisDAO has a market cap of $185.40 million and approximately $7.08 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $41.68 or 0.00168691 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009500 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00043996 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029025 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001719 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00018992 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00215674 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,707.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,448,115 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,448,115.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 42.76210078 USD and is up 7.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $10,896,491.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.