MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 7,761 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 187,212 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $11,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Trading Down 4.3 %

DVN opened at $53.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.82. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.61.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

