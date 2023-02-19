MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 323,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,693 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $290,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,155,623.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $31.26 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average of $32.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 103.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.09.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

