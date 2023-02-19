MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $11.79 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $11,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3,875.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 45.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Down 0.4 %

APH opened at $81.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.39. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $82.86.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 879,800 shares of company stock worth $71,771,122. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.