MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $8.18 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 24,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.9% in the third quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 31,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 11.1% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 30.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 255,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,144,000 after purchasing an additional 59,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 243.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YUM. Cowen lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.81.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $132.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $133.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.27.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.