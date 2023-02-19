MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $8.33 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $8,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on Ross Stores to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $115.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

