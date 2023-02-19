MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $9.58 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,572 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $9,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 262.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.79. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 18.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.08.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Further Reading

