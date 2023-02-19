MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $9.91 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $9,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 93.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI opened at $269.42 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $275.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.98 and its 200-day moving average is $250.98. The firm has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.80.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.29, for a total value of $6,977,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,476 shares in the company, valued at $11,973,376.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,633 shares of company stock valued at $21,371,635 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

