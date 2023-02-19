MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $8,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Arista Networks by 8.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the third quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 8,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 47.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 438,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,777,000 after acquiring an additional 140,655 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 196.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 5.8% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET stock opened at $138.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $145.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.21 and its 200 day moving average is $122.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $2,671,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $127,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $2,671,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,465,765 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

