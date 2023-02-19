MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 190,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $10,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 60.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Corteva Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CTVA opened at $61.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.14.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.