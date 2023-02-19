MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,137 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $10,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $214.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.73 and a 1 year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

