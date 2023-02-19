MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 904 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1,166.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 312,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,358,000 after acquiring an additional 288,145 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270,755 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,303,000 after purchasing an additional 249,192 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,834,000 after purchasing an additional 198,694 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 802,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,700,000 after purchasing an additional 89,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,953 shares of company stock valued at $31,006,799 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $351.48 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $357.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.