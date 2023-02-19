Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 585 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 109.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.11%.

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $28,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,845.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $28,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,845.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,732 shares of company stock worth $323,008. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, and Products Pipelines. The Natural Gas Pipelines (NGL) segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, natural gas gathering systems and processing and treating facilities, NGL fractionation facilities and transportation systems, and liquefied natural gas regasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

