Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 290.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 32.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 21.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Stock Down 0.2 %

Equity Residential stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.90 and a 200 day moving average of $66.08. Equity Residential has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $94.32.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 121.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Argus upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

