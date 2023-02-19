Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $476,000. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 16.4% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 55.4% in the third quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 8,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Albemarle by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $258.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.35 and its 200 day moving average is $266.26. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 28.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.74.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Stories

