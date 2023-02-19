Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Aflac by 982.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,198,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,240 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth $65,661,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 225.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,493,000 after acquiring an additional 745,346 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in Aflac by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after acquiring an additional 715,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,479 shares of company stock worth $1,724,278. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aflac Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.88.

NYSE:AFL opened at $69.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.