Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $22,862,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,911,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,234,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,382,000 after buying an additional 1,162,186 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,312,000 after buying an additional 880,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 32.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,536,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,560,000 after acquiring an additional 379,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.0 %

AJG opened at $188.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.24. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.03 and a fifty-two week high of $202.37. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 39.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.86.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,963,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,302,951.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,963,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,302,951.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $2,375,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,359,626.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,387 shares of company stock worth $5,397,671 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

