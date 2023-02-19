Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.8% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $148.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.02 and a 200 day moving average of $148.74. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.76 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Truist Financial set a $170.00 price objective on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.81.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

