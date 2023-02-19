Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.25.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

KEYS opened at $185.78 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,800.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,800.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,634 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.