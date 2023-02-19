Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HCA stock opened at $262.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.63. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The stock has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,165 shares of company stock worth $20,003,395. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

