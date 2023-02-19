Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 237 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 668.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth $57,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM opened at $132.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.27. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $133.77.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.81.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

