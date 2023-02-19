Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $204.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.58.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENPH. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.48.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total transaction of $4,896,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,174 shares of company stock worth $45,218,092. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

