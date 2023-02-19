Mitek Systems (MITK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Monday, February 20th.

Mitek Systems stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $438.31 million, a P/E ratio of 70.07 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $15.31.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,019 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $32,333.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,223.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 26,693 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $285,882.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,453.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,959 shares of company stock worth $352,991. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Mitek Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 255,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 412,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 180,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 53,033 shares during the period. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,606,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,241,000 after acquiring an additional 164,284 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

