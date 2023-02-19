Modular Medical (OTC:MODD) and Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) and Modular Medical (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.4% of Beauty Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.7% of Modular Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 34.3% of Beauty Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Modular Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Beauty Health and Modular Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beauty Health 6.73% 1.06% 0.28% Modular Medical N/A -145.00% -133.88%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beauty Health 0 1 5 0 2.83 Modular Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Beauty Health and Modular Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Beauty Health presently has a consensus price target of $19.38, suggesting a potential upside of 70.86%. Modular Medical has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 247.83%. Given Modular Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Modular Medical is more favorable than Beauty Health.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beauty Health and Modular Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beauty Health $260.09 million 5.76 -$375.11 million ($0.33) -34.36 Modular Medical N/A N/A -$18.63 million ($1.48) -1.55

Modular Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beauty Health. Beauty Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Modular Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Beauty Health beats Modular Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc., a development stage medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps using technology to enhance pump adoption in the diabetes marketplace. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

